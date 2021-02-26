Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 177.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,623 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,684 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Canadian Solar worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research upgraded Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Shares of CSIQ traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.81. 62,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,797. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.