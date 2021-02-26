Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at CIBC from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.89% from the stock’s current price.

CDUAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDUAF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 1,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $31.90.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

