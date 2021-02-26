Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) PT Raised to $10.00 at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price target raised by TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CFPUF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $9.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canfor Pulp Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.20.

Get Canfor Pulp Products alerts:

OTCMKTS CFPUF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.32. 1,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.88. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of $2.87 and a 1 year high of $7.61.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor Pulp Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.