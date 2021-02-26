Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Raised to C$32.00 at TD Securities

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Canfor from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

CFP traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$26.09. 291,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$6.11 and a 52 week high of C$29.00.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

