Capital Management Associates NY Acquires 2,400 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Capital Management Associates NY raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. UBS Group upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

Shares of DIS opened at $190.98 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.11, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.02 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 9,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.99, for a total transaction of $1,488,745.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,745.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,299,704 shares of company stock valued at $235,913,483. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.