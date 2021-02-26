Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.78

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.78 and traded as high as $10.20. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $9.72, with a volume of 44,904 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPLP. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $180.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter worth about $60,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.