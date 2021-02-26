Cappasity Hits 1-Day Volume of $21,755.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Cappasity has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. Cappasity has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $21,755.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cappasity token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00054631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.03 or 0.00715458 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00030493 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00034539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003770 BTC.

About Cappasity

CAPP is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io . Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Buying and Selling Cappasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

