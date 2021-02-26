Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.12 EPS

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $2.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $18.35. 644,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,814. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $40,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,869. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,729 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $226,721.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 955,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,466,780.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,072 shares of company stock worth $906,283. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.