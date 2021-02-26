Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Gap Down to $23.10

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.10 ($0.30), but opened at GBX 21.90 ($0.29). Carclo shares last traded at GBX 23.56 ($0.31), with a volume of 467,283 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £17.30 million and a PE ratio of -2.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 20.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 534.49.

In related news, insider Nick Sanders acquired 298,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £50,669.69 ($66,200.27). Also, insider Frank Doorenbosch bought 203,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £42,831.18 ($55,959.21). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 694,133 shares of company stock valued at $13,384,565.

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

