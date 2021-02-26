Cardano Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.29 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. Cardano has a market cap of $38.29 billion and approximately $13.63 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $1.23 or 0.00002657 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00049549 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.38 or 0.00251245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001936 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00009475 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

