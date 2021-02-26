Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) (TSE:CJT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$255.82.

CJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$310.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$264.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$200.00 to C$255.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) from C$300.00 to C$275.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TSE:CJT opened at C$183.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.31. Cargojet Inc. has a 12 month low of C$67.87 and a 12 month high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -38.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$209.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$206.25.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kim sold 21,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$212.54, for a total value of C$4,638,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,125,400.

Cargojet Inc. (CJT.TO) Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 15 cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

