Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of Carlsberg A/S stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. Carlsberg A/S has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

