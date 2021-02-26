Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.07

Carrefour SA (CA.PA) (EPA:CA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.07 ($16.55) and traded as high as €14.80 ($17.41). Carrefour SA (CA.PA) shares last traded at €14.57 ($17.14), with a volume of 2,740,238 shares traded.

CA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.40 ($20.47) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price objective on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Carrefour SA (CA.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.54 ($19.46).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.07.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

