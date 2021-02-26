Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $11.67. Approximately 1,402,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 586,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Cars.com from $10.25 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cars.com from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cars.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $786.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). Cars.com had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 151.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

