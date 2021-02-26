Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of comparable to 1Q20 of $654.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $723.14 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 4.58-4.58 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Carter’s from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Get Carter's alerts:

NYSE:CRI opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. Carter’s has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $105.41.

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,200 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $485,472.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Precious Baby, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.