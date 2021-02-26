Cartesi Hits Market Cap of $70.31 Million (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 45.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Cartesi has a market cap of $70.31 million and approximately $77.94 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000529 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.35 or 0.00488781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00081926 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.80 or 0.00074165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.03 or 0.00464652 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Cartesi

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,192,921 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

Cartesi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cartesi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

