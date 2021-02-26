Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADNF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Cascades from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Cascades in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094. Cascades has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.53.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

