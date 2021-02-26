Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Sells $213,759.36 in Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,552 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $213,759.36.

CWST stock traded down $2.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 356,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,119. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.58.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after buying an additional 23,453 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 171,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 203.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CWST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

