Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella Sells 31,702 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 356,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,119. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

