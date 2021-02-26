Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella Sells 31,702 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56.
Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 356,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,119. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $63.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.93.
Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 4.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CWST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.17.
About Casella Waste Systems
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.
Read More: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.