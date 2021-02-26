Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $189.27 Million

Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) to post $189.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $187.00 million to $191.80 million. Casella Waste Systems reported sales of $182.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full year sales of $826.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $818.10 million to $833.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $885.18 million, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $911.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Casella Waste Systems.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.17.

In other news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 287.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,995,000 after acquiring an additional 661,287 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,079,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,738,000 after acquiring an additional 500,771 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,963,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,506,000 after acquiring an additional 362,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,729,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,090,000 after buying an additional 306,876 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $63.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.93.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

