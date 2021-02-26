Cashaa (CAS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $514,512.00

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Cashaa has a market cap of $101.12 million and approximately $514,512.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00715219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00029226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00040354 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.