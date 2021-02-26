Castweet (CTT) Market Cap Reaches $230,622.99

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. Castweet has a market capitalization of $230,622.99 and $80,390.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castweet token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Castweet has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sora (XOR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00870673 BTC.

Zen Protocol (ZP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000241 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00123400 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded down 56.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001083 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Castweet

Castweet (CRYPTO:CTT) is a token. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 tokens. The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com

Buying and Selling Castweet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castweet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castweet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castweet using one of the exchanges listed above.

