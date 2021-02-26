Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $802,886.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,886.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,970 shares of company stock worth $1,985,442. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.40.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $2.94 on Friday, hitting $218.88. 119,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.24. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $226.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

