CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 448.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 51.6% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $40,851.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,313,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

CBRE stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.79. The company had a trading volume of 58,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,974. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

