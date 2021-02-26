CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target Raised to $75.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.93% from the stock’s current price.

CCDBF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $52.11. 4,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.95. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.11.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

