CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) PT Raised to $78.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCDBF. CIBC upped their target price on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on CCL Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on CCL Industries from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on CCL Industries from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

Shares of CCDBF stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.11. CCL Industries has a 52-week low of $24.20 and a 52-week high of $52.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.95.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The company's CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

