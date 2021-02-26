CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 210.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,666 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $374,431,000 after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CDW by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,333,000 after purchasing an additional 895,959 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,303,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $275,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CDW by 3.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $207,697,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $162.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.44.

In other news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,934,654.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,645. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

