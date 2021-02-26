Celo Dollar Hits Market Cap of $40.19 Million (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a market cap of $40.19 million and approximately $2.95 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.41 or 0.00715372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00030598 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00035238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006518 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00060052 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00040540 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 40,192,944 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

