Celo Trading Down 21.1% Over Last 7 Days (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Celo has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market cap of $750.68 million and approximately $14.01 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.07 or 0.00008585 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.99 or 0.00478804 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00069204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00080709 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00075394 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.51 or 0.00465130 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

