Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) Trading 11.7% Higher

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY) shares were up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 3,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 1,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.58.

About Cementos Argos (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. It is also involved in the provision of marketing, property management, transportation, and maritime transportation services; extraction of aggregates, stone minerals, and clinker; operation of seaports; and distribution and sale of cement.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.