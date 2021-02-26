Centaur Hits Market Cap of $7.84 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $7.84 million and $1.44 million worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded down 25.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.49 or 0.00489486 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.52 or 0.00068165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00081620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00057345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00074640 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $224.07 or 0.00469732 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000463 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,458,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

