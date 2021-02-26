Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the quarter. Centene makes up approximately 0.7% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 125.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Centene by 31.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.79.

Shares of Centene stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.29. 35,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,897,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.99.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,250 shares of company stock worth $1,811,260 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.