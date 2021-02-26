Centrality Price Hits $0.0567 on Top Exchanges (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 20.4% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can now be purchased for $0.0567 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. Centrality has a market capitalization of $68.02 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.64 or 0.00712017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00029607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006616 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00034701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00059930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Centrality is a token. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

