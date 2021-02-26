Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.35

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.35 ($0.59) and traded as high as GBX 53.56 ($0.70). Centrica plc (CNA.L) shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 54,157,529 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNA. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 50.38 ($0.66).

Get Centrica plc (CNA.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.35.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.