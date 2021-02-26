Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) traded down 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $8.06. 500,521 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 295,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

Several research analysts have commented on CNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $238.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Century Casinos by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Century Casinos by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Century Casinos by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

