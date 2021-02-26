Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (NYSE:CTAC) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.20

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 183643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 262,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

