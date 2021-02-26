Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ceridian HCM from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.24.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.89 and a beta of 1.39. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,875. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

