Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 472.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,664 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after acquiring an additional 534,805 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,042,000 after acquiring an additional 394,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Cerner by 209.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 423,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,940,000 after purchasing an additional 286,805 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.37.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

