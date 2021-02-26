Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) Shares Gap Down to $27.00

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) (LON:CGH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 25.20 ($0.33). Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) shares last traded at GBX 25.64 ($0.33), with a volume of 13,020 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) alerts:

The company has a market cap of £138.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.34, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan operating mine in Armenia. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (CGH.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.