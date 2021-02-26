Chainlink (LINK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.15 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $10.60 billion and approximately $2.15 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink token can currently be purchased for approximately $25.84 or 0.00053992 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.97 or 0.00704027 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00033871 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00059275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00039042 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a token. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,009,556 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Chainlink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

