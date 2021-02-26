Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Price Up 9.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)’s share price was up 9.2% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 607,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 910,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Specifically, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 30,820 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, for a total transaction of $37,908.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,635.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,895.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,860 shares of company stock valued at $132,561. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 million, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 400,554 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

