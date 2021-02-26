Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Holdings Cut by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 588,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications accounts for approximately 5.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Charter Communications worth $389,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after buying an additional 167,490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,522,000 after buying an additional 236,293 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,234,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares during the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $18.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $620.03. The stock had a trading volume of 70,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.67 and a 1 year high of $681.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $623.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $627.76. The firm has a market cap of $120.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

