ChartEx Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Million (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000151 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $1.38 million and $204,722.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.72 or 0.00477865 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00066980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00080920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00056293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.84 or 0.00076126 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $213.94 or 0.00467429 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

