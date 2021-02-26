Chiliz (CHZ) Price Reaches $0.0524 on Top Exchanges

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Chiliz has a total market cap of $285.36 million and $165.64 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00053916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.15 or 0.00702139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029717 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00034786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006430 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00058699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00039614 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,098,420 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

