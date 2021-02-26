Chiliz Price Hits $0.0545 (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.0545 or 0.00000114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a total market cap of $296.47 million and $120.36 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chiliz alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00715219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00029226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00034159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00040354 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

CHZ is a coin. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,441,098,420 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chiliz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chiliz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.