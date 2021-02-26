Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) fell 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.81. 1,083,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,505,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMRX. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $614.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares in the company, valued at $834,360.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Chimerix in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chimerix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Chimerix Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

