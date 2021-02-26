China Media (NASDAQ:CHND) Shares Up 1,370.6%

China Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CHND) shot up 1,370.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.25. 300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41.

China Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHND)

China Media Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes films, television series, and documentaries in China. The company sells television series to regional and national television stations. It distributes its films and television series through direct sales channel. The company was formerly known as Protecwerx Inc China Media Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Xi'an, China.

