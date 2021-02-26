ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Shares Down 25.7%

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s stock price traded down 25.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $13.93. 28,479,018 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 539% from the average session volume of 4,455,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $860.71 million, a PE ratio of -37.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.00.

In other news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ChromaDex by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 82,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ChromaDex by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 141,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ChromaDex by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

About ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

