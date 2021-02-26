Chrono.tech Market Capitalization Hits $2.28 Million (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $43,838.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.22 or 0.00006774 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00053570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $334.07 or 0.00703647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00029941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00034073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00059584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00040108 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

