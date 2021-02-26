Chronologic Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $165.00 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 19.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chronologic has a total market cap of $142,871.37 and approximately $165.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chronologic has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00055241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $340.44 or 0.00715835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00030313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00035354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00060166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,746 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,866 coins. Chronologic’s official website is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

